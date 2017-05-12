YWCA announces 2017 TWIN Honorees

The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County announces this year’s Tribute to Women & Industry (TWIN) Award Honorees. This signature event, being hosted on June 1, 2017, is the only awards event of it’s kind in the county and recognizes the exceptional contributions of accomplished women in both the workplace and community. It also highlights organizations that promote the professional advancement of women.

Honorees are nominated by members of the community and reviewed by a committee inclusive of YWCA Board members, community partners, and prior TWIN honorees. The YWCA has welcomed almost 900 women into this esteemed sisterhood and is very excited to welcome this year’s newest members.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Allegis Group. Allegis Group is the global leader in talent solutions focused on working harder and caring more than any other provider. By consistently delivering on an unsurpassed quality experience, and with more than $11 billion in annual revenues and over 500 locations across the globe, their network provides businesses with a comprehensive suite of talent solutions. Their specialized group of companies includes: Aerotek; TEKsystems; Aston Carter; Allegis Global Solutions; Major, Lindsey & Africa; Allegis Partners; MarketSource; EASi; The Stamford Group; and GettingHired. Visit www.AllegisGroup.com to learn more.

The 2017 TWIN Reception Sponsors are Anne Arundel Medical Center, RBC Wealth Management, and Insurance Solutions. Charter Sponsors are University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, M&T Bank, and TRACE International. The YWCA would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the contributing sponsors for this year’s event. All proceeds from the TWIN Awards provide direct support and critical resources to victims of domestic violence through the programs of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. For more information about the YWCA or to obtain tickets to the June 1st TWIN Awards, visit www.annapolisywca.org or call (410) 626-7800.

Below is the list of 2017 TWIN honorees and their respective workplaces:

LYNNE DAVIDSON Hospice of the Chesapeake CARLESA FINNEY Prince George’s County Public School DEBORAH HALL University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center LAURETTE HANKINS University of Maryland School of Nursing JUDI HERRMANN Herrmann|Advertising|Branding|Technology BARBARA JACOBS Anne Arundel Medical Center STACEY JENKINS Aerotek CARRIE NEUMAN WRNR APRIL NYMAN The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County EMILY PEAKE TRACE International DR. ANGELA PETERMAN Anne Arundel Dermatology MARIA PUTZI Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office CHRISTINA RODRIGUEZ Sage Dining Services CATHY SAMARAS Synapse Sports JENNIFER SHIPP Insurance Solutions MAJOR MICHELLE SIMPSON Anne Arundel County Police Department LISA SNEAD Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB