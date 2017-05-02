Yoga and stress management for children at Kidding Around Yoga

Kidding Around Yoga is excited to announce they are offering regularly scheduled children’s Yoga teacher trainings worldwide, as well as online specialty courses. The next local training is in Annapolis at Shakti Studio of Annapolis (530 College Parkway, Suite E) on June 3 and June 4, 2017.

Kidding Around Yoga trainings provide adults interested in teaching Yoga and stress-management to children the unique skills required for building strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Through interactive games, original music, and traditional Yoga practices, KAY instructors teach the whole child – body, mind, and spirit. Participants also have the option of enhancing their teaching skills through KAY’s specialty online courses, designed to introduce Yoga to special populations.

“Our program provides educators, parents, therapists, and coaches methods to teach Yoga and stress management techniques to children so they can find peace on the inside, regardless of what is happening around them,” says Haris Harini Lender, founder of Kidding Around Yoga.

Kidding Around Yoga teacher training is available to anyone interested in developing peaceful, confident, compassionate children. There are no prerequisites for the training and no Yoga experience is necessary.

Anyone interested in learning about the benefits of kids’ yoga, the in-person teacher training, or the online courses can find out more by visiting the Kidding Around Yoga website or by contacting the trainer, Marcie Robinson, at [email protected] .

Kidding Around Yoga is an international children’s Yoga teacher training company. Online and in-person trainings are available to prepare participants to guide children through classic Yoga, breathing, mindfulness, and meditation practices. KAY’s mission is to change the world, one peaceful child at a time. Contact Kidding Around Yoga at [email protected] or 855-KID-YOGA.

