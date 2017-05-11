Woman involved in love triangle sentenced to 60 years for murder of husband and lover

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Ann Marie Anastasi, 44, of Lothian, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs to life suspend all but sixty years for murdering her husband and a woman with whom they were having an ongoing sexual relationship.

“Ann Anastasi destroyed multiple lives by coldly planning these murders and manipulating children into executing her vicious plan,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Were it not for Mrs. Anastasi at the helm of this scheme the victims would still be alive today.”

It was concluded that Anthony Anastasi’s death was not a suicide as first reported, but in fact a homicide.

Police learned that both Mrs. Anastasi and her husband, Mr. Anastasi, were previously engaged in a romantic/sexual partnership with Ms. Riggs. However, while Mr. Anastasi and Ms. Riggs continued their relationship, Mrs. Anastasi was no longer involved, thus creating strife within the household.

A forensic analysis found gunshot residue on Mrs. Anastasi’s clothing and person. Additionally, an investigation of cellular records found text messages from October 4 and 5, 2015 in which Mrs. Anastasi discusses plans pertaining to the murders.

On December 7, 2016, Ann Marie Anastasi entered Alford pleas to two counts of First Degree Murder, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. An Alford plea allows the defendant to admit there is sufficient evidence to find guilt in the eyes of the law while still claiming innocence.

Judge J. Michael Wachs presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Knight and Amanda Matey prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Source : AACO State's Attorney

