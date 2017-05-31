Whole Health Designs to host Summer Wellness Escape

Lisa Consiglio Ryan is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and CEO of Whole Health Designs, a clean eating lifestyle company will hold a summer wellness retreat on June 24th. Lisa is also the award-winning author of the best-selling cookbook, Go Clean, Sexy You, a seasonal, holistic guide to healthy eating. Spending years struggling with a growing arsenal of health-destroying conditions, she decided to turn to nutrition and lifestyle to reclaim her health. Then pursuing her education with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, she turned her personal quest into her vocation with the launch of Whole Health Designs.

Lisa provides online seasonal whole food cleanse programs, meal planning, and private coaching for those who desire to embrace “clean living. “ She also provides juice cleanses to local clients and leads Wellness Retreats in Costa Rica as well as local Wellness Retreats.

Lisa Consiglio Ryan and friends will host Summer Wellness Escape Saturday, June 24th from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Pier 7 Resort Marina, 48 South River Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. Summer Wellness Escape is a luxury wellness retreat with a laid-back vibe. The event is a day to escape everyday life while celebrating summer, health, and wellness. The event is open to the public. Registration is required. The registration fee is $299. Here is the link to register online.

Summer Wellness Escape offers guests life-enhancing rejuvenation introducing them to a new way of living, moving and eating, as well as skills that will create positive change. This escape is a unique blend of nutritional education, yoga, meditation, delicious organic and locally grown food, juicing, beautiful waters, creative arts and crafts, reading, dreaming, interesting and enlightening conversation. And most of all, Summer Wellness Retreat offers guests the opportunity to relax and have a good time.

Lisa will be leading fun interactive talks/demonstrations throughout the day that will cover food and healing, meal preparation and planning, forming healthy habits, self-care practices, detoxing, juicing, mindful eating and more. The health and nutrition education will be experienced first-hand within the amazing surrounding environment. Meals are plant-based and healthy. Whole Health Designs can accommodate those with allergies as well as gluten-free. Whole Health Designs will provide juices for morning and afternoon snacks, smoothies made of fresh seasonal fruit. Whole Health Designs does a remarkable job of using delicious organic produce grown locally.

Here’s what is included in the Summer Wellness Escape event:

Welcome breakfast treat upon your arrival.

Community catered lunch on the water.

Yoga classes overlooking the South River in open air.

SUP adventures and yoga on the board.

All SUP equipment for activities.

All yoga equipment and accessories.

Guided meditation practice and mala bead making.

Catamaran cruise on the water! Plus, dinner on the boat as the sun sets.

Surprises + Goodies including LuluLemon, raw chocolate, and more.

BONUS: Raw Renewal 7 Day Detox program from Whole Health Designs so you can keep the glow going!

BONUS: YogaVibez 7 day class pass for yoga and fitness classes.

Lisa Consiglio Ryan of Whole Health Designs is proud to partner with Yogavibez and Sunrise SUP for Summer Wellness Escape – a special day of relaxation, rejuvenation, and bliss.

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB