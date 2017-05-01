Walk A Mile In Her Shoes–this weekend
Men & women are challenged to Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, up Main Street Annapolis, and back to Blackwall Hitch. This event is for men, women and children of ALL AGES. We ask men to walk in women’s shoes (or we have flowers to clip on yours!). This is a fun way to shed light on the serious issues for victims of domestic violence and The Bernie House program. All proceeds will benefit The Bernie House, a transitional housing program for families fleeing domestic violence.
r text heels (case sensitive, no spaces) to 71777. Sign up as an individual, or start a group fundraising team! All participants will receive FREE entry to the walk’s after party located at Blackwall Hitch, Annapolis. 2 live bands, featuring music by Higher Hands and VOE. Special food pricing for walkers.
All walkers (first 150) receive coupons for a complimentary wine tasting for two at Coopers Hawk, a draft beer at Rams Head and an event t-shirt.
Sat., May 6, 11:00 AM
400 Sixth Street, Annapolis
The Blackwall Hitch
$35.00 pp – 443-951-5193
