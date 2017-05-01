Walk A Mile In Her Shoes–this weekend

Walk A Mile

Men & women are challenged to, up Main Street Annapolis, and back to Blackwall Hitch. This event is for men, women and children of ALL AGES. We ask men to walk in women’s shoes (or we have flowers to clip on yours!). This is a fun way to shed light on the serious issues for victims of domestic violence and The Bernie House program. All proceeds will benefit The Bernie House, a transitional housing program for families fleeing domestic violence.

Register today www.theberniehouse.org o r text heels (case sensitive, no spaces) to 71777. Sign up as an individual, or start a group fundraising team! All participants will receive FREE entry to the walk’s after party located at Blackwall Hitch, Annapolis. 2 live bands, featuring music by Higher Hands and VOE. Special food pricing for walkers.