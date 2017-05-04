USNA wins Cyber Defense Exercise

U.S. Naval Academy’s Cyber Security Team won this year’s annual Service Academy Cyber Defense Exercise (CDX) Friday, April 14.

CDX is an inter-service cyber-security competition sponsored and designed by the National Security Agency (NSA). CDX was first started in 2001 and is designed to sharpen the skills of the next generation of cyber warriors by having them work against NSA experts. The Naval Academy last won the event in 2015. Over the past several months 15 midshipmen and their counterparts from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and the Royal Military College of Canada prepared for this live event by building and securing their own networks. These networks were attacked during the competition last week by a team NSA personnel while each team attempted to detect and recover from those intrusions and attacks. The team that most effectively defended their virtual computer network against a simulated malicious attack won the competition.

The Naval Academy’s victory comes with annual “cyber bragging rights” for the service academies and their alumni in the cyber world where this event is recognized for its significance and difficulty. The win also comes with a trophy, which will be returning to Annapolis in the near future for formal presentation. The competition ended with the U.S. Military Academy in second place and the Royal Military College of Canada in third place.

For more information about NSA’s CDX visit https://www.iad.gov/iad/programs/cyber-defense-exercise/.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

