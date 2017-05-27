USNA Graduation 2017 (Photos)

On May 26 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1053 midshipmen under what started out as a light rain that turned into a beautiful sunny day in Annapolis.

767 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 259 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants, and 2 as officers in the US Air Force. There were 17 foreign national students graduating from Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Montenegro, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand .

Vice President Pence addressed the crowd; and of course–celebrations followed!

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2017. Fair winds and following seas!

