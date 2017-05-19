Upper Marlboro man arrested in Glen Burnie home invasion

On May 18th 2017 at approximately 5:10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for a home invasion. Upon arrival officers observed a male suspect armed with a handgun fleeing the apartment on foot. Several officers responded to the area including canine and police helicopter. A short time later, the suspect was seen running from between houses and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was positively identified by officers and the two adult victims inside the apartment.

The victims stated that the male forced his way into their apartment, struck the male victim in the face, and pointed a gun at them while demanding money. After receiving no money, the male fled the apartment. The male victim had facial injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The female victim was unharmed. The suspect was charged with home invasion, robbery, and assault charges.

Suspect:

Terrell Tyrone McDonald, 28

13000 Block Bishop Request Rd

Upper Marlboro MD 20772

