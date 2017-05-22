Two weeks until the 7th Annual Annapolis Irish Festival

Are you ready for the 7th Annual Annapolis Irish Festival? It’s coming to town the first weekend of June!

More than a dozen bands on 2 stages, 4 dance troupes, pipers, entertainers and 100s of vendors bring the flavor of the Emerald Isle to Annapolis once again. And new this year, a Mass Pipe Competition!

The huge Little Leprechaun Land (where all activities are free) will be open 11-4pm on Saturday only.

Gates open at 4pm on Friday and the festival runs until 11pm. And then it starts up again on Saturday morning. Gates are at 11am on Saturday with the festival closing at 11pm.

Tickets are $20 (Friday) and $30 (Saturday) and children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. And Friday is Military and First Responders Appreciation night. First Responders, active and retired military AND A GUEST get in for free with proper ID. Tickets purchased on the Irish Festival website will be able to enter the grounds an hour early to stake out the best spots!

Tickets and vendors are cash only, so please come prepared, The festival does have several ATMs throughout the grounds as well–but you know how that ATM fee works!

As for the entertainment, the lineup this year is stellar. Gaelic Storm and Carbon Leaf are the two headliners. Other bands will include the Seamus Kennedy, Scythian, Kilmaine Saints, Screaming Orphans, The ShamRogues, Aine O’Dougherty, and more.

Come on out and be Irish for the weekend!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB