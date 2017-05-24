Twins Sweep O’s, Yankees Division Lead Grows

The Orioles and Twins have finished three of their seven scheduled meetings of the season with the Twins completing the sweep of the Orioles in Camden Yards. The Orioles will get a chance to redeem themselves against the Twins in Minnesota on July 6-9. Currently, the Orioles are now two games behind the New York Yankees for first in the AL East.

Pitching

Jubaldo Jimenez: He hasn’t been able to pitch his way out of any kind of trouble this season with the exception against Cincinnati earlier in the season. He allowed six runs on 9 hits with another home run. Jimenez has given up at least one home run in seven of his eight starts. There are rumors circling that the O’s might look to move him to the bullpen soon as manager Buck Showalter seemed unwilling to confirm that Jimenez would make his next start.

Dylan Bundy: Bundy recorded his second straight loss, third of the season, Tuesday night. He managed to last 7.0 innings with 7 strikeouts and three walks on 107 pitches. He has given up a home run in four straight starts, but fans should be pleased with the overall production of the young starter. He has nine quality starts to begin the season and is 5-3 on the season.

Chris Tillman: Since making his debut, Tillman has four starts and has pitched 5, 4 1/3, 6 and five innings. The Orioles “ace” is still trying to find his season form, and Wednesday afternoon was no exception. His five innings of work included 4 runs on 9 hits with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks. As the season continues, look for Tillman to get back to the pitcher that went 9-1 with a 2.87 era to start the 2016 campaign.

O’day: The Orioles coveted setup man has been battling injury all season, but on Wednesday afternoon he came into the 8th inning and struck out the side on eleven pitches. The Orioles bullpen has struggled recently and a healthy, effective O’day is a welcome sight.

Batting

Jones: Adam Jones’ 8th home run of the season Monday night was somewhat historic as he became the career leader in home runs at Oriole Park. His 125th home run was enough to pass disgraced former Oriole Rafael Palmeiro. He also became the all-time RBI leader at Oriole Park (now with 409), passing Cal Ripken, Jr. (368)

Castillo: Castillo is hitting .367 (11-30) in May and since returning from shoulder tendinitis on the 16th. His batting average is tied for 12th in the American League and his 10 RBI are tied for the AL lead and third in the majors.

Up Next

The Baltimore Orioles have a day off tomorrow. They will pick back up in Houston against the Astros for a three-game series at Minute Maid Park before coming back to Camden Yards to face the Yankees in a three-game set that starts on Memorial Day.

