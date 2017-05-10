Tickets now on sale for the 6th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival

Mark your calendars for the Sixth Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 12, 2017. This event draws large crowds to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for a unique festival that features craft beer and Maryland wine together. Guests can sample over 80 exceptional wines from Maryland wineries, in addition to over 40 craft brews from across the United States. There are many new brewery and winery additions this year!

Tickets include a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of featured beer and wine, and entertainment all day. Food and full glasses of beer and wine are available for purchase. Entertainment will include live music performances by Hot Tub Limo, Sly 45, and Bushmasters Featuring Gary Brown. The event will be MC’d by on-air Radio Personalities from Today’s 101.9, Mix 106.5 and HFS 104.9.

The 2017 Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival will benefit the local charity, Special Olympics Maryland. Their mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for persons eight years of age and older with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy. Find out more at www.somd.org.

Buy Early Access Tickets in advance at www.KegsandCorksFest.com for $40 and you can enter the gates at noon instead of 1:00 pm (an extra hour of sampling!). Regular admission at the gate (enter at 1:00 pm) is $45. Tickets for Military members and their spouse are $35 online (limit 2 – must show military I.D. at gate). Groups of 10 or more are $35 each in advance only. Tickets for designated drivers and ages 13 – 20 are $20 at gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets for the VIP Experience are $125 and include reserved parking, separate entrance, private tent with seating, souvenir glass, reception catered by Mission BBQ, private air-conditioned bathrooms, and unlimited beer, wine, sodas and water!

This event will be held rain or shine. Hours are Saturday from 1 PM to 7 PM, with Early Access beginning at Noon. Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer opportunities are available. Volunteer and get a free ticket and t-shirt! For more information about the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival, contact 410.507.2186 or visit www.kegsandcorksfest.com.

