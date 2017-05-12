I.M.P., the independent concert promotions and production company, announced that it has selected Ticketfly as the exclusive ticketing provider for The Anthem, the new I.M.P. venue opening this fall at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront. ., the independent concert promotions and production company, announced that it has selectedas the exclusive ticketing provider for, the new I.M.P. venue opening this fall at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront.

9:30 Club – a 1,200 capacity nightclub that is the most attended venue of its size in the world. Just a year later, I.M.P. selected Ticketfly for Merriweather Post Pavilion, making it Ticketfly’s very first reserved seating venue – and its first amphitheater. Merriweather has a capacity of 5,000 – 50,000. In 2013, when I.M.P. was awarded the contract to operate D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre, it selected Ticketfly for this historic venue that hosts 1,200 fans in both general admission and reserved seating formats. Last week , when I.M.P. announced the opening of the Chrysalis at Merriweather Park, the new outdoor stage nestled in the trees that will host between 2,000 – 7,000 fans, Ticketfly was named as the ticketing company. The two companies have key roles in each other’s histories and success. I.M.P. was one of Ticketfly’s first customers when it gave the nascent ticketing firm the contract in 2008 for the legendary– a 1,200 capacity nightclub that is the most attended venue of its size in the world. Just a year later, I.M.P. selected Ticketfly for, making it Ticketfly’s very first reserved seating venue – and its first amphitheater. Merriweather has a capacity of 5,000 – 50,000. In 2013, when I.M.P. was awarded the contract to operate D.C.’sit selected Ticketfly for this historic venue that hosts 1,200 fans in both general admission and reserved seating formats. Last weekwhen I.M.P. announced the opening of thethe new outdoor stage nestled in the trees that will host between 2,000 – 7,000 fans, Ticketfly was named as the ticketing company.

And now, The Anthem, too, will be a Ticketfly venue. T he Anthem will have a flexible capacity of anywhere from 2,500 to a maximum of 6,000, with numerous seated and general admission configurations. It accomplishes this as the 9:30 Club does, with a moveable stage and backdrop, virtually undetectable from one capacity to another. The Anthem will open its doors for the first time October 12, 2017, with a yet-to-be announced concert. he Anthem will have a flexible capacity of anywhere from 2,500 to a maximum of 6,000, with numerous seated and general admission configurations. It accomplishes this as thedoes, with a moveable stage and backdrop, virtually undetectable from one capacity to another. The Anthem will open its doors for the first time October 12, 2017,

9:30 Club. “This is the kind of thinking person’s ticket company that starts with what’s right, and never deviates. It’s how every business should be run. In my view, this is a great American company along the likes of Apple and Tesla.” “Ticketfly has continued to step up to every challenge handed to them, and has gone beyond in ways I never could have imagined,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. and co-owner of the. “This is the kind of thinking person’s ticket company that starts with what’s right, and never deviates. It’s how every business should be run. In my view, this is a great American company along the likes of Apple and Tesla.”

Just blocks from the National Mall, The Anthem will cost $60 million to build and is part of The Wharf, the waterfront development by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette.

“Ticketfly’s relationship with I.M.P. has been one of the highlights of our company’s history. From general admission clubs to reserved amphitheaters, we’ve grown together, and it’s fantastic to see that growth continue with The Anthem,” said Andrew Dreskin, Ticketfly co-founder and CEO. “I predict this new venue will quickly ascend the ranks of top venues in the country. Every band is going to want to play there, and we couldn’t be prouder that I.M.P. has chosen us as a partner.”

