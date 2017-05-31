The Pomerantz Agency changes name in conjunction with move to new location

Pomerantz Marketing (formerly The Pomerantz Agency) announced today that it has changed its address, name and web presence. After 15 years of being located on the Annapolis Neck Peninsula, the B2B marketing agency has moved to 175 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Suite 104, in the heart of Annapolis’s business district.

It was high time for a change, according to Kathy Floam-Greenspan, Pomerantz’s President & Strategy Director. “I was feeling kind of bored and uninspired in our old space after so many years, and knew I needed to change things up to infuse new energy into myself and my business. Being in our new light and bright space made a difference immediately, inspiring me to revamp the agency’s brand and website,” said Floam-Greenspan.

As far as the name change goes, “I felt having the word ‘agency’ was a bit old-school in our name and decided to cut to the chase and say what we do, which is marketing,” added Floam-Greenspan. “This also gave us a reason to freshen up our logo and identity.” Next up was revamping the agency’s website, something Pomerantz had been trying to do for the last couple of years in fits and starts. “We had a non-responsive website, which is a big no-no since 55% of all web traffic today is from mobile devices. It meant that our old site didn’t look good on mobile devices. Our only excuse was that we were too busy creating responsive sites for our clients to focus on one for ourselves.”

Six months after moving into the new space, Pomerantz has changed everything. “Never underestimate what a change of space can do for you,” says Floam-Greenspan.

About Pomerantz Marketing

Pomerantz is a highly regarded B2B marketing agency that supports the marketing efforts of regional, national and global companies in a wide range of industries including technology, construction and channel marketing. Pomerantz’s services include Strategy, Branding, Content, Graphic Design, Web, and Integrated Marketing. They also serve as the outsourced marketing engine for small to mid-size companies that embrace marketing but don’t want to staff up. For more information about Pomerantz Marketing, visit https://www.pomagency.com or contact info(at)pomagency.com

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS