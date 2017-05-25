The Maryland Renaissance Festival is coming!

Each year the Maryland Renaissance Festival’s village of Revel Grove comes to life in the forests and glen of Crownsville, Maryland. The countryside is transformed with more than 200 entertainers making merry amongst the 16th century shops, emporiums and eateries of King Henry VIII’s magical kingdom. A playground of fun, frivolity and wondrous performances thrill more than 300,000 visitors each year.

The almost continuous entertainment on all ten stages features many returning favorite performers. Shakespeare’s Skum in its 33rd year with rollicking renditions of the Bard’s most popular plays in twenty minutes; new this season Debracey Productions Joust Troupe thunders down the field with solid lances to unhorse one another; showcase trick riding and even a chariot; the charming and beguiling talent of A Fool Named “O”, the mime; and walk with nobility through the village with King Henry and his Royal Court. Minstrels, magicians, musicians, jugglers, daring feats of skill and artistry abound.

Throughout the season the most popular renaissance acts from across the country in limited run engagements bid you to visit over and over again; Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy amazes and confuses; Blades of Danger amazes with sharp precision; the Danger Committee thrills with knife throwing and whip snappery; London Broil cooks up rare juggling well done; and in the 44th year of performing nationwide the enormously popular comedy sword fighting and witty repartee Puke and Snot bedazzle with their fast paced humor. Add in a village full of stilt walkers, beggars, hermits, wenches, pick pockets, rakes and rogues for an entertainment experience not only to be seen but to be immersed amongst.

Music fills the village, from sea chanties to Celtic drums you’ll move to the rhythms of more than 100 musical performers. The Festival’s unique Pipe Organ, traditional a cappella groups including Larksong and Seraphim renaissance music from Consort Anon, Begora Ditty, Melodious & Harmonious Ditty, Dileab Phriseil, Esty’s Harp & Voice, Fol-de-Rol, Maggie Sansone, Darcy Nair’s dulcimer, Renaissance Revelers, Thomas Tillis harmonious harpsicord and the guitar mastery of Gregory of Carrollton provide the music and song to enrich your experiences throughout the realm. Spanning many styles and filling theaters with robust and enthusiastic crowds rollicking bands include the thundering drums and ancient pipes of Cu Dubh, ribald O’Danny Girls, Piperjones, Rambling Sailors and Germanic enthusiasm of Wolgemut.

All the world’s a stage and for nine weekends the Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the Village of Revel Grove, a 27 acre stage, to life for the enjoyment and merriment of all those who enter it’s castle gates. The Maryland Renaissance Festival runs from 10:00 AM to 700 PM Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday from August 26th through October 22nd for nine fun filled weekends. For more information, directions and ticketing visit www.marylandrenaissancefestival.com.

