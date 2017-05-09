Stella Artois, Katcef Brothers, and Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest team up to “Buy a Lady a Drink”
During this year’s Chesapeake bay Blues Festival there will be a separate tent to sell Limited Edition Stella Artois Chalices. The sale of 1 chalice will provide access to to clean water for one person in a developing nation. In 2015, Stella Artois and www.wwater.org formed the very first philanthropic partnership of its kind “Buy a Lady a Drink”.
|
“Buy a Lady a Drink” is a social impact campaign launched by Matt Damon and Gary White. Today, 663 million people live without access to clean water and over the last two years, Stella Artois has helped provide more than 800,000 people in the developing world access to clean water for 5 years. http://www.stellaartois.com/en_us/buy-a-lady-a-drink.html
Katcef Brother’s (the area’s distributor of Stella Artois) goal as a company in 2017 is to sell 10% of Stella Artois’ national goal of 200,000 Chalices in support of “Buy A Lady A Drink” and Water.org. The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival and Katcef Brothers hopes to deliver 100,000 years of clean drinking water to women and families in developing countries.
The goal of this year’s festival is to sell 10% of that or 2,000 chalices.
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB