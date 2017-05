State’s Attorney filed hate crime charges against two teen in Crofton noose incident

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that after evaluating the sufficiency of the underlying evidence regarding the noose found at Crofton Middle School , the Office of the State’s Attorney charged Conner Charles Prout, 19, and John Adam Haverman, 19, with the following:

Race/Religious Belief – Harass/Commit a Crime Upon (CR.10.304(1))

Con-Race/Religious Belief – Harass/Commit a Crime Upon (CL)

Trespass-Posted Property (CR.6.402)

School: Trespass on Ground (ED.26.102)

School: Disturb Operation (ED.26.101)

Con-School: Disturb Operation (CL)

Disorderly Conduct (CR.10.201.(c)(2))

Con-Disorderly Conduct (CL)

The two teens were identified from video taken at the scene and arrested within a day. Police initially filed for hate crime charges, but they were not included in the original charging documents.

