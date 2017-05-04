State Police seek help in locating critically missing Glen Burnie woman

Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a critically missing woman.

The woman, identified as Ashley Lynn Thomas, 30, is described as a Caucasian female with a thin build. She is 5’6”, and at the time she went missing was approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, strawberry blonde hair and freckles. She was reported missing from the Glen Burnie area by her husband on Friday, November 11, 2016.

During the first week of May, 2017, Maryland State Police– Central South Region investigators received several tips that Thomas may be in the area of Baltimore City and Brooklyn, although no recent confirmed sightings have occurred. When Thomas originally went missing she was approximately 7 months pregnant and now may have a young child with her. Thomas is currently wanted through the Anne Arundel County Police Department on charges of drug possession and distribution.

When she was last seen about six months ago,Thomas was carrying a backpack with her initials on it. She was also wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, a white Aeropostale sweatshirt, a black t-shirt, black maternity pants, a pink and white hat, and white sneakers.

Police believe she may use the alias of Ashley Carroll to avoid identification if located. Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is urged to call the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

