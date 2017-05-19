Stacy Wallace joins Chancellor Title as settlement officer

Land records and contracts are so fascinating to Stacy Wallace that she’s made her career as a settlement officer, recently joining the team of professionals at Chancellor Title Services, Inc.

“I enjoy handling all the settlement details and making sure that transactions are completed without a hitch,” said Wallace, who entered the title business in 2001 after working as a real estate agent. “I especially like being the hero at the finish line, when everything is signed and delivered and the client walks away happy.”

“Stacy has impressive experience in the title world and in business management,” said Talia Tiffany, a settlement attorney and manager of Chancellor Title. “She brings us great communication and organizational skills as well as responsiveness, initiative and a keen eye for detail. She knows how to connect effortlessly with real-estate agents, and she makes closings into celebrations for clients.”

Chancellor Title was an easy choice when Wallace decided to find a new home for her professional skills, she said. “The company’s reputation and cohesiveness really drew me. Most of the employees have a long tenure here, and that tells me they are committed and happy.”

Chancellor’s staff of eight primarily serves Champion Realty’s clients, conducting closings at the seven Champion offices and at other brokerage real estate offices as requested.

“We could not be happier to have Stacy on our team,” said Ed Cohee, a title attorney and president of Chancellor Title Services. “We searched extensively for a full-time settlement officer with the right experience and professionalism, and were thrilled to find someone with such deep knowledge of title review, processing, and closings as well as residential and commercial settlements.”

