Spring Writing Intensive at St. John’s College scheduled for June 3

The Spring Writing Intensive at St. John’s College offers writers of all skill levels the opportunity to delve into the art of storytelling and enhance their craft. This special one-day workshop is open to the Annapolis community and will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 9:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Mellon Hall. Tuition is $175. To view more information, including schedule and instructor bios, and to register online, visit www.sjc.edu/writing-intensive, or contact Christine Tolson at 410-626-2881 or [email protected].

Organized by award-winning authors Laura Oliver and Lynn Auld Schwartz, participants choose from a menu of options that include memoir, fiction, nonfiction, and publishing advice. Workshops include “Writing Poetic Truth: The Lyric Essay,” “Create the Perfect Title, Tagline and Pitch for Your Book,” “From Novel to Graphic Novel: Exploring Visual Narrative,” “Writing—and Righting—History’s Foundation,” and more. Participants will select the subjects that address their most challenging writing issues and will leave armed with new skills, understanding, and motivation.

