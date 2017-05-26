Sheila E. & Dennis DeYoung and the music of STYX to perform at Maryland Hall
Grammy-nominated R&B and pop sensation Sheila E. will bring her rhythmic grooves to the stage with hits like “The Glamorous Life,” “The Belle of St. Mark,” “Hold Me,” “Sister Fate” and “A Love Bizarre.” Performing since the age of 5, this world-class drummer and percussionist has collaborated with legends Ringo Starr, Marvin Gaye, Beyonce, Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, George Duke and most notably, Prince, who worked with her to produce her first album.
www.facebook.com/SheilaEDrummer
- SHEILA E.
- Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
- Sunday, August 20
- Doors: 7pm
- Show: 8pm
- $55 – $65
Dennis DeYoung is a founding member of STYX and the lead singer and songwriter on seven of the bands eight Top Ten Hits. His live concert with six piece band showcases all the STYX greatest hits spanning the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Expect to hear all eight Top 10 hits including “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Best Of Times,” “Mr. Roboto,” plus classic rock anthems “Renegade,” “Rockin’ The Paradise” and more.
- DENNIS DeYOUNG & The Music of STYX
- at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
- Thursday, September 14
- Doors: 7pm
- Show: 8pm
- $60 – $85
FOR TICKETS:
- www.ramsheadonstage.com
- Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545
- www.ticketfly.com
Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB