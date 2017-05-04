Shannon Howell joins Severn School as Director of Development

Severn School, a preschool – grade 12 independent school in Anne Arundel County, has announced the selection of development professional Shannon D. Howell as the school’s new development director. Howell will expand the school’s development efforts and implement new strategies for growing the endowment, increasing fundraising revenue, and expanding the donor base at Severn School.

Shannon brings 15 years of independent school administrative experience. Mr. Howell was most recently the assistant head of school and director of advancement with Elgin Academy in Elgin, Ill. While at EA, Shannon played an integral part in strengthening the school’s culture of philanthropic support, increasing alumni participation, and advancing the mission and strategic plan of the school.

“My family and I feel very fortunate and honored to join the Severn School community,” stated Mr. Howell. “From the first time I stepped onto campus, I felt drawn in by the surroundings, but more importantly, the warm and welcoming school environment. I am excited to serve a school with a deep and rich history, strong foundations, and great colleagues to further the school’s mission.”

“Shannon has an impressive amount of experience in the independent school community and has a solid understanding of the mission and scope of our institution,” said Doug Lagarde, Severn School’s Headmaster. “Shannon’s dynamic energy and previous experience in fundraising and management roles will provide leadership and direction to Severn’s development program.”

Howell earned both a bachelor of science degree and a master of education from Xavier University.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS