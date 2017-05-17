SHA releases E-Road Ready digital brochure to map out statewide construction

As temperatures rise, highway construction and maintenance projects across Maryland roadsides will become more prevalent. Marylanders are encouraged to learn about these projects with the Road Ready 2017 electronic brochure.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) contractors and crews are working to enhance safety and reduce congestion through hundreds of improvement projects. With MDOT reaching a record number of construction projects, drivers will encounter numerous construction zones across the state. This brochure highlights 165 of the major projects and the timelines for completion.

“Under the leadership of Governor Hogan and MDOT Secretary Pete Rahn, MDOT SHA is undertaking multiple projects that will free motorists from crippling congestion and provide needed upgrades and maintenance to our bridges,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “E-Road Ready outlines MDOT SHA’s major projects throughout Maryland. The information will help drivers be aware of highway work zones.”

The e-Road Ready 2017 electronic construction brochure is now available by clicking here. The e-brochure highlights major road construction and maintenance projects in each of MDOT SHA’s seven engineering districts which cover Maryland’s 23 counties.

E-Road Ready 2017, used in conjunction with MD511.org and 1-877-Bay Span (229-7726), which provides real-time Chesapeake Bay Bridge travel information, can help motorists avoid active summer MDOT SHA work zones. When traveling through work zones, stay alert and slow down.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify their driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. Maryland drivers can also know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures.

