Severna Park’s Tyler Smith awarded National Merit Scholarship

| May 12, 2017
ScholarshipsTyler Smith of Severna Park High School is the first county senior to be announced as a 2017 recipient of a National Merit Scholarship. Tyler is one of approximately 1,000 talented students from across the country who won corporate-sponsored scholarships.

The corporate-sponsored awards range from $500 to $10,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. Tyler’s award is sponsored by Raytheon in support of his pursuit of a degree and career in applied mathematics.

With other college-sponsored and $2,500 scholarship winners to be announced throughout the spring and summer, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will award more than $32 million this year.

AACPS

