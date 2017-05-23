Severna Park Seniors turn a rainy Earth Day into a sunny one

The Leadership Institute at Severna Park High School provides students with years of experience to prepare them for future leadership roles. The Institute is a three year program, where students begin on working on a project lead by the seniors their sophomore year. During their junior year, they take on a class project, as well as work on a senior lead project. As they get to the end of the junior year, students are required to plan their own senior project, where they take on a previous project, or create their own. These projects are meant to be community service work, that helps the students learn skills in management, communication, and of course, leadership. While juggling these different roles, partners Cabrey Keller and Lindsay Prugh organized the Severna Park Earth Day Festival.

Keller and Prugh were interested in expanding the audience for the festival, and created a broader theme that stressed the importance of not only environmental wellness, but overall wellness. Accounting for mental and physical health, the girls invited vendors such as Ellie’s Bus, Yoga Works, Happy Lee Fitness, and the Peyton Heart Project to showcase the health inspired theme. Environmental booths such as the Severna Park Middle School Environmental Club, who handed out free trees and educated visitors on environmental health, were prominent and left a new sense of Environmental Awareness in the minds of all who attended.

The seniors were responsible for contacting vendors, new and old, as well as marketing, and planning the activities during the event. With the help of Chris Myers and Julie Shay, the students were able to make the event an incredible success despite weather issues. The event was hosted in the new Severna Park High School on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival was packed for the duration of the event, and the crowd seemed thrilled with the booths that attended. The seniors are hoping for the event to grow even more in the coming years, possibly expanding to a County wide event in the future. They are proud of their work and overjoyed that they were able to take part in such a meaningful project.

Category: Local News, NEWS