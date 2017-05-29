Severna Park Seniors helping shelter animals

Through Severna Park High School’s Leadership Institute, students spend three years participating in senior-led projects to give back to their community. Sophomore and junior years, they help participate in the projects organized and run by the seniors in the institute; senior year, they lead a project either of their own creation or carried on from previous years.

Since February, seniors Coleman Bray and Julia Slattery have been working on their own, new project, “Diamonds in the Ruff,” where they visit the Baltimore Humane Society and provide aide and assistance wherever and however needed. They will be cleaning and reorganizing the food pantry, socializing the animals, cleaning the grounds, and participating in shelter-run fundraising events.

“Seeing the difference we make to the animals and the full-time volunteers at the shelter made the project matter to me. Giving back to those animals, who just want a home, is why I volunteered,” said Coleman Bray, one of the senior leaders of the project.

In addition, they volunteered at the society’s black tie and tails gala. Also, they are fundraising money and supplies as donations for the shelter, collecting from Severna Park High School and the Bayside Animal Medical Center.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS