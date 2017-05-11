Severn School inducts three to their Athletic Hall of Fame

Severn School is pleased to announce the induction of three alumni into its Athletic Hall of Fame: Frederick M. Codd ’90, George E. Graefe ’73, and Sarah F. Meisenberg ’05. This year’s inductees will formally join the 125 members of Severn’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, May 5 during an all-school assembly at 1:30 pm in Price Auditorium, as part of Alumni Weekend. Each year, the Severn School Alumni Association’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee, chaired by Stacey Hendricks Manis ’81 (Annapolis), recognizes Severn alumni who have contributed to Severn’s athletic excellence as player, coach and/or athletic director.

Frederick M. Codd ’90

Frederick Codd played football and lacrosse during his years at Severn, where he displayed strong leadership as well as athletic talent. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a member of the 1991 Men’s National Lacrosse Championship Team, and Towson State University where he obtained a bachelor of arts degree in History. Rick served as the captain of his junior and senior varsity lacrosse teams. Some of the awards he garnered during his years playing Severn lacrosse included All-County first team; All Metro, and winner of the Mullinex Award. An accomplished football player as well, Rick was captain his senior year and played defensive end. He was a varsity football starter for 3 years, and helped lead the 1989 team to the C-Conference Championship. Rick lives with his wife, Nazanin and his daughter, Leila in McLean, Va.

George E. Graefe ‘73

George Graefe was a stellar athlete at Severn, playing football and lacrosse his freshman year, varsity basketball his senior year, and golf all four years. In 1968 (before entering Severn), George was the youngest of 21 juniors selected from across the country to spend a month in Scotland playing the great courses that are still in the British Open rotation. George was a standout golfer at Severn, winning multiple tournaments and the team MVP award. After receiving multiple scholarship offers upon graduation, George continued his golf career at the University of Florida. He continued to play in the summers in the national amateur circuit and qualified for the 1975 US Amateur. In 1976, George won the Maryland State Open as an amateur. After graduating in 1977, he turned professional and joined the Middle Atlantic Professional Golfers Association of America (MAPGA). In the decades to come he enjoyed a successful career winning multiple MAPGA Championships, and won the Maryland Open in 1981 as the first player in the tournament’s 61-year history to win as both an amateur and professional. In 1984, George and Linda Kiser (Severn School Class of 1978) were married and soon after purchased the former Annapolis Roads Country Club, renaming it Annapolis Golf Club. George and Linda live in his childhood home in Sherwood Forest.

Sarah Meisenberg ‘05

As a three-sport athlete at Severn (basketball, lacrosse, and cross country) Meisenberg had a distinctive sports career at Severn School. During her time at Severn, she served as team captain her junior and senior years; earned IAAM All Star from 2002-2005; All-County second team; All-County first team; and 2005 Baltimore Sun All Metro. She also is second leading scorer with 1,764 points, and holds the record for points per season (631), points per game (23.5), and 30+ points in a game. She also played on two conference championship teams (’03 and ’05). Sarah continued her lacrosse and basketball careers at Franklin and Marshall College; winning two NCAA DIII national championships for lacrosse, and was named Centennial Conference player of the year in basketball. Sarah is currently living in Beer Sheva, Israel and works for the Israel Lacrosse Association. She played for the first ever Israeli national women’s lacrosse team in the 2013 World Cup and the 2015 European championships, and is preparing to play in the 2017 Lacrosse World Cup for Israel this July. Sarah is committed to spreading the sport of lacrosse across the world, and to growing women’s sports culture in Israel and the Middle East.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS