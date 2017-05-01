Schuh presents budget to council, up support for schools

At the County Council Chambers in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh today unveiled his FY2018 budget plan.

“This budget keeps the promise to make our County the best place to live, work, and start a business,” said Schuh. “These investments will ensure our County continues its ascent to become the best jurisdiction in Maryland.”

The FY 2018 budget will accelerate the County Executive’s five-point strategic plan for a stronger Anne Arundel County.

Reducing Taxes and Fees: Over the last two years, the Schuh Administration has enacted more than $64 million in tax and fee relief. The FY2018 budget continues this initiative, by eliminating three unnecessary taxes that hurt working families:

The movie tax: a nearly one dollar per person nuisance tax that hits our citizens as they enjoy a night out with the family.

The athletic facility tax: a $36 per year tax that adds to the cost of exercise. We should be encouraging our citizens to embrace a healthy life style, not creating barriers.

The mobile home tax: a $300 per year tax that places an unnecessary burden on residents of mobile home communities.

Strengthening Education: The FY 2018 budget fully funds a $15.6 million teacher salary step increase and the largest school construction effort in County history, including construction money for Crofton High School.

Investing in Public Safety: The FY 2018 budget includes funding for 38 new public safety personnel and funds the construction of the new police academy and central booking facility.

Reforming County Government: The FY2018 budget will centralize all background checks so that our various front line departments, particularly public safety, are not distracted from their primary missions by having to conduct background checks. The Department of Inspections and Permits has also been restructured for better deployment of staff and the County is digitizing personnel forms to help reduce red tape in hiring.

Improving the Overall Quality of Life : The FY 2018 budget also works to improve resident’s overall quality of life by making strategic investments to protect our waterways and enhance recreational opportunities. The budget includes more than $233 million over 6 years to improve our waterways, $36 million for a fully connected system of bike trails, and funding to open two new boat ramps this year in Shady Side and Solley Cove.

The County Executive’s budget plan will undergo a series of hearings in May and face final consideration by the County Council by June 15th.

