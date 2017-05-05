Schuh includes $150K in budget for domestic violence initiatives

County Executive Steve Schuh has proposed a $150,000 capital investment to help establish the YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s new domestic violence shelter.

“The YWCA is a bedrock non-profit in this County working tirelessly to ensure women can break the horrific cycle of domestic violence,” said Schuh. “Government cannot do everything, and YWCA is a great example of an organization that is stepping up to help protect those who live in fear.”

The YWCA acquired a 6.5-acre parcel in Anne Arundel County for a new shelter project that will allow the organization to establish a campus setting with a 30% increase in capacity. Once complete the YWCA will feature:

A 7,000 square foot domestic violence Safe House Shelter that will serve up to 32 women and children in private rooms at any given time

The renovation of an existing structure on the property to become a new Training and Education Center that will offer partnership programs with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Anne Arundel Community College for GED attainment, workforce development and secondary education

and for GED attainment, workforce development and secondary education A Second Home intended to house 8 to 10 victims of sex trafficking at any given time

Three transitional apartments for families who are regaining independence

Establishment of Expanded Transitional housing options

The campus is also closer to grocery stores, bus lines, educational opportunities and other resources that will help clients on their path to regain their independence.

“While I’m disappointed I can’t be here to share in the good news, I’m very pleased that County Executive Schuh is giving the YWCA such a nice boost in their efforts to help women and children who are victims of domestic violence,” said Delegate Herb McMillan. “It’s been my honor and pleasure to work with Molly and the Board to ensure they get the resources they need to do their life-changing work. Congratulations- and thank you all for working so hard to serve our community.”

The proposed capital funding was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make public safety and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

The proposed funding will be included in the County Executive’s proposed FY 2018 Capital Budget presented on May 1st.

