Schuh appoints Angela Davis as County’s first compliance officer

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh announced the appointment of as Angela J. Davis, as the County’s first ever Human Relations Compliance Officer.

“Our employees and County citizens need to be certain all disputes will be handled fairly and transparently,” said Schuh. “I am excited Angela has agreed to bring her extensive experience as a legal advocate to this new role in order to strengthen our county focus on engagement and resolution.”

As Compliance Officer, Davis will help address and facilitate discrimination complaints across the County. She will also institute a diversity and inclusion training program for all County employees and provide training tools and resources to the community.

Since 2004, Davis has owned and operated her own law firm, The Davis Law Group. In private practice, her expertise was in Employment, Civil Rights, Education, Business, and Nonprofit law. She has more than 15 years experience in employment & labor relations, risk management, business incorporation & business practices, corporate governance, fiduciary and compliance responsibilities, and process training and implementation.

Ms. Davis is a seasoned litigator with extensive litigation experience in administrative, federal, and state courts. She is licensed to practice in law in Maryland, US District Court, and the Supreme Court. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland Carey School of Law and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

Ms. Davis’s appointment was effective April 24th.

