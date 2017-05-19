Sasso elected to National School Boards Association’s Hispanic Council

Board of Education of Anne Arundel County Member Maria Delores Sasso has been elected as the Northeast Region Director of the National School Boards Association’s Hispanic Council.

Sasso was elected at the association’s recent convention in Denver, Colo. She has served as the District 30 representative on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County since February 2016.

“We are doing great things in Anne Arundel County and there are great things happening all over the country for Hispanic students,” Sasso said. “I want to highlight all of those things not only so the public can be aware, but so that other school systems can adapt and employ initiatives that have successfully impacted the lives of children.”

The 11-member Council leads efforts among school boards around the nation to support and enhance the educational experience of Hispanic students. The National School Boards Association represents state school boards associations and their more than 90,000 local school board members across the nation.

More than 11,000 of Anne Arundel County Public School’s 81,300 students (13.7 percent) are Hispanic. That number has nearly tripled over the last decade. Additionally, more than 4,300 students are enrolled in English Language Learner programs.

Sasso holds a master’s degree in International Relations with a specialty in trade and business development, and a real estate broker’s license. She is a notary public and a Maryland Court interpreter. Her work experience includes teaching at the elementary, secondary, and college levels, and serving as a high school principal.

As a volunteer in Anne Arundel County, Mrs. Sasso has organized projects for the Latin American community. She was president of the Organization of Hispanics & Latin Americans (OHLA) from 1999 to 2000, and director of the Association of Latinos of Maryland (ALMA) from 2002-2004.

Mrs. Sasso has also served as an evaluator for the National Endowment of the Arts, and as a trustee for Música De Cámara in New York City.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS