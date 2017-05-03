Samaritan House raises $25K for addiction recovery

Great food and a great cause drew supporters to the Samaritan House’s 4th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast fundraiser in Annapolis.

During the 3-hour donation-only event at Chevys FreshMex, guests contributed over $25,000 to the Samaritan House Campus of Recovery expansion which will double the treatment capacity at the state-certified halfway house.

Listen to Nick Morrison tell his story of addiction and recovery:

Since 1971, Samaritan House has been working with adult men battling drug and alcohol addiction. Housed on eight wooded acres in a secluded pocket of property off Forest Drive in Annapolis, Samaritan House is a residential care facility with 16 beds in the main house and 9 transitional beds in a secondary house. Clients enter Samaritan House after medical detox to receive individual and group counseling, case management, life skills training and career/vocational counseling. The average length of stay is 9 months.

For more information on the Samaritan House, see www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org If you are interested in giving, online credit/debit donations can be made on the website or you can mail your donation to Samaritan House, 2610 Greenbriar Lane, Annapolis 21401.

Watch our Facebook Live event this morning where we spoke with Samaritan House Board Chair Kirk Noonan:

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB