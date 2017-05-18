Salcedo’s slam lifts Bowie to a decisive win in Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox (21-19) took an early lead on Thursday morning after Erick Salcedo slugged a grand slam in the top of the second inning as the Baysox toppled the Harrisburg Senators (16-22) 9-2 in the final contest of the three-game series.

Salcedo’s grand slam was the first by a Baysox player since Henry Urrutia hit one on June 29, 2016 at Harrisburg. It was also the first grand slam of Salcedo’s career.

LHP Tanner Scott (n/d) started the game for Bowie and tossed three innings while allowing one run on three hits to go along with four walks and three strikeouts. The southpaw loaded the bases with three consecutive walks to open the bottom of the third, but escaped with only one run allowed on a sacrifice fly by Drew Ward. Ward’s RBI ended Scott’s 12-inning scoreless streak dating back to April 26.

Scott was relieved by RHP Jason Garcia (3-1), who threw four shutout innings and earned the win. Garcia allowed just two hits and two walks in his second scoreless relief appearance of the season.

Harrisburg RHP Derek Eitel (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his 2017 debut. Eitel allowed four earned runs over 1.2 innings in his first appearance since the 2016 season when he pitched in 54 games with Triple-A El Paso.

Baysox OF Randolph Gassaway recorded his first Double-A hit when the Baysox tacked on three runs in the seventh inning to increase their lead to 9-1. Gassaway, Garabez Rosa, and Yermin Mercedes each recorded an RBI single in the inning and Gassaway and Rosa each had two RBI in the game.

1B Aderlin Rodriguez also went 3-4 with a double, walk, and run scored. He raised his batting average (.301) above the .300 threshold for the first time since May 11.

Bowie will open a three-game series tomorrow evening against Binghamton when the Rumble Ponies come to town to take on the Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Matthew Grimes (0-3, 3.34) is expected to make the 7:05 p.m. start for the hosts against Binghamton RHP Donovan Hand (1-1, 4.68). Coverage begins 20-minutes before first pitch on baysox.com, wnav.com and via the MILB, Tune-In Radio and WNAV Apps.

Bowie’s week long homestand begins Friday, May 19th at 7:05 p.m. with fireworks following the Friday and Saturday games! The characters from the hit show Paw Patrol will be in the house on Sunday afternoon! Get your tickets at 301-805-6000 or online at baysox.com.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports