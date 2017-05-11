Retired SPHS Athletic Director, Wayne Mook, selected for Hall of Fame

Former Severna Park High School athletic director Wayne Mook has been selected as a 2017 inductee into the Maryland State Athletic Directors Association (MSADA) Hall of Fame.

Wayne Mook, who recently retired after 38 years of service at Severna Park High School, was at the school since 1976, and during that time he coached basketball, JV baseball, softball, and golf before moving on to the athletic director’s position. David Lanham, who replaced Mook as Severna Park High School’s athletic director, has been named the MSADA Athletic Director of the Year.

“My induction into the MSADA Hall of Fame is quite a surprise and very humbling,” Mook said. “I have always believed that to be successful, you have to surround yourself with good people. I have been very fortunate to have an administration that was extremely supportive of athletics while at Severna Park High School. We always believed that our student-athletes deserved to have the very best coaches, and our coaching staff was outstanding. Our Booster Club and parents went above and beyond to raise money to upgrade our facilities and worked hard to support all athletic teams during the fall, winter, and spring sports seasons. I am proud to represent the blue and gold of our Falcon athletic program.”

THREE OTHERS EARN HONORS

In addition to Mook’s award, three other AACPS employees will receive awards from MSADA for their contributions to interscholastic athletics:

Lanham, who was named the District V Athletic Director of the Year in 2016, has been named Maryland Athletic Director of the Year.

Colleen Stauffer, academic advisor and longtime announcer at Severna Park High School, and former girls basketball coach at Glen Burnie High School, will receive a Distinguished Service Award.

Clayton Culp, AACPS’ Coordinator of Athletics, will receive the Dave Anderson/ Ron Belinko Education Award.

“I am humbled to receive the education award because there are and have been many impactful leaders in the field of athletic administration in Maryland,” Culp said. “To be recognized in this way is an honor and, more than anything, an indication of how strong our entire athletic program is in Anne Arundel County.”

All four honorees will receive their awards at the MSADA Conference on April 29 in Ocean City.

Source : AACPS

