Ravens coming to Annapolis High in 2 weeks!

The Ravens are flocking to Anne Arundel County for a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic on June 12.

The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!

Four one-day clinics will be hosted throughout the region in June for players 5-15 years old. Whether you are a rookie who is new to playing the game of football or a veteran who has been on an organized football team for years, these clinics are the perfect way to prepare for the 2017 football season. Clinic groups will be organized based on experience to provide each player exactly what they need to learn, improve and have fun with the Ravens!

And on the week of May 22nd…look for them to Paint The Town Purple with stencils and promotional items hidden all over Annapolis and Anne Arundel County!

The clinic is $50; and the fan fest is free for all! Come out and celebrate YOUR Baltimore Ravens, cheer on the kids, get some autographs and photos, and have a great time!

Sign and more info: baltimoreravens.com/youthclinics.

