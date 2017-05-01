Quacks for Backpacks set for May 21 to raise funds for Bountiful Backpacks



To benefit the “Bountiful Backpack” program that furnishes needy children with weekend food, the fifth annual Quacks for Backpacks event will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Homestead Gardens, Davidsonville from 11am to 4pm. The event will feature rubber duck races and a family carnival. The rain date for the event is Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Homestead Gardens. Business and donor sponsorships are now being sought to raise funds and publicize the event. Click on this weblink to obain details on event sponsorships. Any family or individual may sponsor a duck or ducks in the races for $10 donation at this webpage:

http://www.southcountyrotary.org/quacksforbackpacks.php .

Prizes will be awarded to the top ducks racing on a special water course built by Homestead Gardens. Admission to the event is free. The family carnival at the event will include games, face painting, music, food and refreshments.

Proceeds will benefit the eight year old Bountiful Backpack program, that provides nourishing weekend food supplies to up to 150 needy elementary school children in South Anne Arundel County, during the school year. The food program and “Quacks” event are sponsored by the Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County.

HOW THE FOOD PROGRAM WORKS

Unfortunately, hunger is a reality for many children on the weekends here in Anne Arundel County. Although many are fed nutritious meals at school during the week, the weekends at home are often much different. In an effort to sustain these children over the weekend, the Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County, as part of its hunger initiative, launched the Bountiful Backpack Program. By sending home the non-perishable ingredients for nutritious meals via backpacks, the goal is to assure that these children will not go hungry over the weekend. (About 750 pounds of food supplies loaded for delivery each of the 38 weeks of the school year.) Rotary Club members, friends and volunteers meet on Thursday mornings at the designated school to fill the backpacks with food that Rotary has purchased or which has been donated to the program. The recipients collect their food as they leave school for the weekend.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

The South County Rotary is currently able to serve 150 of the estimated 600 South County children that may need this help. Join Rotary to fund the food, help with packing the backpacks on Thursdays, or sponsor and attend our May 21, 2017 Quacks For Backpacks Duck Races event. Donate online to the program at this webpage:

http://www.southcountyrotary.org/quacksforbackpacks.php.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB