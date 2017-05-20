Put Your Money on The Struts

The beloved British-Rock band The Struts stormed into Baltimore’s Ram’s Head Live! last night. One might assume seeing all the crowd wearing black graphic-tees around power plant that the likes of Led Zeppelin were playing, and you would not be far off. The band emulates classic British rock with a modern twist, that may be the reason why The Struts have so much more success in the United States than they do back home.

Luke Spiller (Vocals) seems as if he was born into the roll of front man. His grandiose theatricality, vocal skill and sequin jackets make him an amazing leader to the band. He has a great sense and control of the crowd something that bands much older than them still have never mastered quite like this. Where most bands would play up a leading man like this and let the others fall behind, The Struts makes sure to highlight each part of their cast. Jed Elliot (Bass) often would be grooving through the stage. Adam Slack (Guitar) had no trouble taking lead with his heavy guitar solos. Finally, Gethin Davies (Drums) rocked through his kit adorned with a Welsh flag.

Each track off of their debut album Everybody Wants transitions perfectly to the live setting. “Could Have Been Me” and “Kiss This” are already sure fire songs to get anyone tapping their toes along to the songs. The crowd was screaming back every verse to the band throughout the entire night. With a second album on the way it will only had to catalog of sin- alongs rock songs The Struts has already carefully created.

Hearing this band invokes memories of classic rock bands and their stage presence is one to match. It is perplexing how such a nostalgic and energetic show remained unknown for so many years. The Struts have a performance to them that I have only seen in bands that have been touring for twice as long. Between the visuals of their glamour rock outfits to the energy they bring, it is defiantly a show worth catching. The sound and style of The Struts is one meant for stadiums where they will be playing and selling out in no time. If you want to see a great intimate show of them make sure to check them out now before you miss the chance. To pick up tickets for the last few dates on tour click here. To buy Everybody Wants and listen click here, and for more images from the show, just look below!

All images ©2016, Owen Paterline Photography. Check out more here!

