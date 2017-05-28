PRSA: Confessions of a YouTube Celebrity

The Central Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) announced that the featured speaker for its June 13th waterfront networking “Summer Special” at the beautiful Annapolis Maritime Museum will be YouTube “Celebrihack” Jon Barnes. Barnes will reveal public relations tips and tricks when using YouTube as a brand builder. The event will feature open bar/heavy hors d’oeuvres from 5:30PM – 7:30PM. Barnes will speak from 6:00PM – 6:30PM.

Over the last decade, Jon Barnes has created 250 videos with nearly 7 million views from a global audience to attain a robust personal YouTube brand, creating a booming community around his core subject matter (cars, art, how-to’s, weird stuff: https://www.youtube.com/pumthuggee). Barnes will bring his “studio-in-a-bag” kit to show attendees exactly how he creates content on the go and will demonstrate interactive elements that influential YouTube users employ to garner views and engagement, including titling, tagging, naming, using cards and annotations, vlogging, monetization of best practices, partner collaboration, and analytics.

What can brands, marketers, and communicators learn from the world of viral YouTube stars? Come find out!

When/Where:

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

5:30PM – 7:30PM

Annapolis Maritime Museum

723 2 nd Street (in Eastport)

Street (in Eastport) Annapolis, MD 21403

Register:

Register for the event online at http://prsachesapeake.com/meetinginfo.php or call Katie Sushko (410.271.1498) for more information. Visit www.prsachesapeake.starchapter.com for more info on PRSA.

Price: $25 Members/$30 Non-Members. EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT: 10% off if registered by June 5th.

