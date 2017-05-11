Police seek to identify two men who hung noose at Crofton Middle School

On May 11, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to Crofton Middle School located at 2301 Davidsonville Road in Crofton for recovered property. When officers arrived, they met with a school administrator. The administrator stated that just before 11:00 a.m. a teacher observed a noose hanging from a light fixture on the exterior of the building. The noose was immediately removed by the schools custodian.

Detectives from the Western District responded and immediately began an investigation. During that investigation detectives were able to recover video surveillance from the school. After reviewing the surveillance video, detectives were able to determine that at during the early morning hours, two suspects gained access to the roof and placed the noose on the light fixture.

This case is still actively being investigated but detectives are asking if anyone can identify the suspects please call Detective Dutton 410-222-8772.

Source : AACOPD

