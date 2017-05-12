Police make arrests in Crofton Middle School noose incident

This is an update to a story originally published on May 11, 2017. The suspects have averted being charged with a hate crime, but do have several trespassing charges along with disorderly conduct and disturbing school operations.

Investigators from the Western District Detective Unit continued to work on this case throughout the day. As a result, two suspects, Connor Prout and John Havermann, were identified as having involvement in this case. After reviewing the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office, the following criminal charges were applied for through the District Court Commissioner’s Office:

Trespass Posted Property (Md. Criminal Code 6-402)

Trespass School Property (Md. Ed. Code 26-102(e)(1))

Disturbing School Operations (Md. Ed. Code 26-101(a))

Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace (Md. Criminal Code 10-201(c)(2)

Harassment; Destruction of Property – Hate Crime (Md. Criminal Code 10-304(1)(i)

Subsequently, arrest warrants were issued for the following charges:

Trespass Posted Property (Md. Criminal Code 6-402)

Trespass School Property (Md. Ed. Code 26-102(e)(1))

Disturbing School Operations (Md. Ed. Code 26-101(a))

Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace (Md. Criminal Code 10-201(c)(2)

Arrested:

1) Conner Charles Prout, 19 YOA, Crofton, MD

2) John Adam Havermann, 19 YOA, Pasadena, MD

“I am very proud of the hard work our detectives put in to solving this case. I am hopeful that this swift arrest offers at least some degree of closure for the students, faculty and staff at the Crofton Middle School. There is no place in our community for the sentiment communicated by such an act, and we will always give 100% effort to bring to justice anyone who commits a crime espousing hateful ideology.” – Chief Timothy Altomare.

