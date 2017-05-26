Peroutka, Schuh try to handle parking and congestion near Sandy Point Park

In preparation for the summer season, County Executive Steve Schuh and Councilman Michael Peroutka have announced the County response to community concerns regarding traffic and parking issues that arise as a result of overcapacity at Sandy Point State Park.

“One of the main goals of our administration is to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” said Schuh. “The most effective way we can achieve that goal is to ensure county government is responsive to the problems brought to our attention.”

The traffic and parking issues on the arterial roads off College Parkway was first brought the attention of County government by Councilman Michael Peroutka, who held a series of meetings with the leadership of the Broadneck Council of Communities.

“I firmly believe that every elected official works for the people they serve,” said Councilman Peroutka. “Part of providing good customer service is being responsive to the issues of the constituents we serve.”

As part of the enhanced traffic and parking enforcement initiative, Police Chief Tim Altomare has directed his officers to enforce aggressively parking and traffic regulations in the communities around Sandy Point. Any individual parked in prohibited areas will be given a warning and then towed if they do not immediately vacate the area. Any resident encountering a vehicle parking illegally, was asked to call (410) 222-6145, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department will dispatch personnel to handle the situation.

County police will also help direct traffic as it moves into the park helping reduce bottlenecks and ease congestion along the arterial roads in the vicinity.

Thru the efforts of the Maryland State Department of Natural Resources and Senator Ed Reilly, officials at Sandy Point recently announced measures this summer to reduce congestion coming off Maryland Route 50 prior to the Bay Bridge, including:

full staffing at the entrance to ensure multiple points of entry

suspension of fee collection at the gatehouse once queues reach a tipping point, and;

real time communications with residents via social media and electronic signage along Route 50 when the park is closes

“Coordinating between different levels of government can always be a challenge,” said Reilly. “But the residents of the Broadneck Pennisula can rest assured that we now have a plan in place that will start to address the traffic problem in our neighborhoods.”

The unofficial beginning of the summer season at Sandy Point begins this Memorial Day weekend.

