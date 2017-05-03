Pennsylvania man exposes himself to mother and child in Glen Burnie Walmart

On April 30, 2017 at 5:44 p.m., officers responded for an indecent exposure at the Wal-Mart located at 6721 Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a nine year old female and her mother who stated they were at the Walmart when the child observed a subject expose his penis to her in the store. Officers stopped a man matching the description of the suspect as he was exiting the

store. He was positively identified by the victim and arrested and formally charged with indecent exposure.

Arrested:

Brian Keith Floyd

DOB: 06/08/1970

706 Hartman Ave.

Hanover, PA

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135

Source : AACOPD

