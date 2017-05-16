Paw Patrol coming back to Bowie on May 21st

The Bowie Baysox announced today that characters, Marshall and Skye, from the popular children’s TV show “Paw Patrol”, will make an appearance at Prince George’s Stadium as part of Nickelodeon Day on Sunday, May 21 when the Baysox host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 2:05 p.m. Stadium gates open to the public at 1:00 p.m.

Kids will have the opportunity to take pictures with Marshall and Skye throughout the day. Each character will be stationed in a different area of the ballpark for pictures during the game. Characters are not able to sign autographs. Character appearance times are currently scheduled for the following times: 1:15 – 1:45 p.m., 2:15 – 2:45 p.m., 3:15 – 3:45 p.m., 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.

The Baysox players will also be participating in this event by wearing specially designed jerseys for the game. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these Paw Patrol themed game-worn jerseys with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit area animal related charities and groups.

Sunday is also Bark in the Park Day presented by Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat and fans can bring their furry four-legged friends out to the ballpark. Dogs are admitted free, must remain on a leash and have up to date tags.

Single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting baysox.com or by calling the Bowie Baysox Ticket Office at 301-464-4865.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 season is now underway. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Single game tickets are now available at www.baysox.com.

