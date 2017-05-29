Paint Annapolis during Arts Week

One of the premier art events in Maryland, Paint Annapolis, is celebrating its 14th year with 30 distinguished artists from around the globe selected to paint en plein air throughout Maryland’s capital city. Hosted by Maryland Federation of Art (MFA), Maryland’s oldest artist-run organization, Paint Annapolis will take place from June 4-11, as a featured event for the inaugural Annapolis Arts Week. The artists will create 300 landscape works, highlighting the special colonial architecture, marine atmosphere, and overall energy of Annapolis, which will first be made available to the public at the Collector’s Reception on Friday, June 9, from 6:30-9:00pm and then through the end of the exhibit on June 11.

Paint Annapolis kicks off with paint flying during Dueling Brushes, a 3-hour quick-draw event on Sunday June 4, with artists painting downtown historic Annapolis and awards being given on the spot at the event’s conclusion at Susan B Campbell Park from 12:30pm-2:00pm. The fun continues on Tuesday, June 6 with Paint the Bay, a free public reception from 6:00-8:00pm at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, hosted by the Junior League of Annapolis, where artists present work that highlights the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Wednesday, June 7 brings the Nocturne, in conjunction with the incredibly popular Dinner Under the Stars, where artists will paint from sundown to sunrise alongside the hundreds who come to dine, drink, and dance under the night sky.

New this year, the Maryland Avenue and State Circle Merchants Association will be throwing a block party to celebrate Paint Annapolis. Maryland Avenue will be closed to traffic and lined with artwork, food, and vendors and will feature distinguished Paint Annapolis supporter and MFA member, First Lady Yumi Hogan.

One of the most exciting elements of Paint Annapolis is the connection that it creates between artists and the community, as entrants from as far away as California, Canada, and Ireland vie to be included. In an ongoing cultural exchange with Wexford, Ireland, at least one artist from Wexford is selected to participate annually. This year three were selected and one, Tony Robinson, has a connection that stretches across the Atlantic. Upon learning which artists were selected from Ireland to participate, Ms. Kate Tyrell, the Consular & Cultural Affairs Counsellor for the Embassy of Ireland, to her delight and surprise, shared that she used to purchase her own art supplies at Mr. Robinson’s shop. Ms. Tyrell will be in attendance at the Collector’s Reception. Like Ms. Tyrell and Mr. Robinson, each of the Paint Annapolis artists brings a unique story and set of connections with them to the city.

The 2017 Paint Annapolis Artists are:

Bruno Baran, Nottingham MD

Joanna Barnum, Abingdon, MD

Lon Brauer, Granite City, IL

Raymond Burns, Gaithersburg, MD

Jackie Clark, New York, NY

David Diaz, Annapolis, MD

Trish Doty, Arnold, MD

Ray Ewing, Swan Point, MD

Melissa Gryder, Arnold, MD

Frank Hallinan-Flood, Dublin, Ireland

Martha Hayden, Sharon, WI

Neal Hughes, Moorestown, NJ

Greg Johannesen, Port Republic, MD

Perry Kapsch, Poolesville, MD

Ken Karlic, Bel Air, MD

Paul Keysar, Charlotte, NC

Melanie Landrith, Media, PA

Paul Maloney, Wexford, Ireland

Patrick Meehan, Annapolis, MD

Lynn Mehta, Alexandria, VA

Crystal Moll, Baltimore, MD

Joe Palmerio, Sarasota, FL

Elise Phillips, Elverson, PA

Crista Pisano, Nyack, NY

Craig Reynolds, Gulf Shores, AL

Tony Robinson, Wexford, Ireland

Marilyn Rose, West Caldwell, NJ

Cynthia Rosen, Dorset, VT

Clelia Cardano Sheppard, Cape Charles, VA

Mick Williams, New Market, MD

