PA man sentenced to 5 years for pointing gun in Glen Burnie bar fight

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Michael Ceresa, 28, of Glassport, Pennsylvania was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence, Transporting a Handgun Within a Vehicle, and Carrying a Handgun on Person by Circuit Court Judge Stacy W. McCormack.

“While I respect people’s right to own a gun, under no circumstances is it ok to point a loaded weapon at innocent people,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “His behavior was reckless and endangered our community.”

Anne Arundel County Police were alerted to an armed subject with a gun in the parking lot of Sideline Sports Bar & Grille in Glen Burnie. After a man accidentally fell on Michael Ceresa's vehicle, Ceresa exited the car and engaged in a verbal altercation with the man and his companion. Two bystanders intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the argument, and Ceresa then retreated to his vehicle.

Rather than leave the parking lot however, Ceresa took a black 9mm handgun out of his car, pointed the weapon at all four individuals, and verbally threatened their lives.

Upon arrival, police located the handgun under Ceresa’s seat within the vehicle. Surveillance cameras located in the parking lot of the bar captured the incident on video.

Michael Ceresa was sentenced to five years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Assistant State’s Attorney April Skrenczuk prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Source : AACO State's Attorney

