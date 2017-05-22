Odenton man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse of a relative child

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Panagiostis “Peter” Karambilas, 66, of Odenton, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to sixteen years in prison with seven active years of incarceration with five years of supervised probation upon release and required to register as a Tier 3 Sex Offender for the remainder of his life. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Panagiostis “Peter” Karambilas, 66, of Odenton, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to sixteen years in prison with seven active years of incarceration with five years of supervised probation upon release and required to register as a Tier 3 Sex Offender for the remainder of his life.

“Not only did Mr. Karambilas physically violate an innocent child, he violated her trust in humanity,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “She will bear the hurt he has caused her for many years to come.”

On September 5, 2016, police responded to an Odenton playground for a report of sexual abuse. Upon arrival, the officer observed Panagiostis Karambilas sexually assaulting a 5 year old family member.

A witness provided video of Karambilas engaging in the molestation of the child prior to the officer’s arrival.

Karambilas pleaded guilty to Sex Abuse of a Minor on January 30, 2017.

In fashioning her sentence, Judge Jaklitsch relied on the Maryland sentencing guidelines of five to ten years of active incarceration. “I appreciate the sentence of seven years of active incarceration,” continued Adams. “I am grateful Mr. Karambalis will be monitored upon his release by our most stringent sex offender monitoring program.”

Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Reva Chopra prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

