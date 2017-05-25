New senior community breaks ground, Spring Arbor of Crofton

HHHunt, a diversified regional leader in real estate development, building and management for over 50 years, broke ground recently on its newest senior living community, Spring Arbor of Crofton. Located at 1495 Riedel Road in Crofton, this community will have the capacity to serve 95 residents and will feature both assisted living and memory care services.

Spring Arbor of Crofton will be developed on a 10-acre site next to the Walden Country Club. The 87,919 square foot community is expected to open July 2018 and represents a $29.4 million investment. Spring Arbor of Crofton will include the finest comforts and conveniences to better care for residents and their loved ones. In addition to the standard amenities, the community also will include a life-skills kitchen, daily activities, signature programs, quiet and calming spaces and a fully accessible courtyard with water features, covered seating areas, walking paths and gardening opportunities.

“HHHunt is excited to begin construction on our newest Spring Arbor community,” said Rich Williams, Senior Vice President for Senior Living at HHHunt. “We focus on providing person-centered care through exceptional service to our residents and their loved ones. Spring Arbor of Crofton will continue HHHunt’s vision to improve the world and how people live by creating meaningful experiences and places of great distinction.”

Spring Arbor of Crofton is HHHunt’s second senior living community in Maryland and the company’s 22ndsenior living community, joining other communities in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Spring Arbor of Severna Park, HHHunt’s first senior living community in the state, is located approximately 12 miles away.

“The Crofton community is an ideal area to expand our award-winning senior living model,” added Williams. “We look forward to continued opportunities in the region and throughout Maryland.”

HHHunt provides a quality approach to senior living care, such as the use of individualized care plans that focus on a level of care rather than a la carte pricing, which is more thorough and cost efficient for residents. Similar to all Spring Arbor communities, there will be an emphasis on resident activities at Spring Arbor of Crofton, such as art and music programs like the successful “Art from the Heart” and “Memory and Music” programs. These vibrant programs provide residents with an outlet for their own unique creativity and allows them to enjoy meaningful communication and expressions through their art and music. Spring Arbor has also introduced Horticulture Therapy programs in its Cottage memory care communities.

HHHunt celebrated today’s groundbreaking with Wagman Construction, the general contractor for this development. For more information on Spring Arbor of Crofton, visit www.springarborliving.com.

