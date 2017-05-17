New lounge opens at BWI

Airport Lounge Development Inc. (ALD), the leader in independent shared-use airport lounges within the U.S., announced today the opening of its lounge, The Club BWI, at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The new opening marks ALD’s 16th location globally, and reinforces its commitment to expanding its shared-use lounge portfolio.

“We emphasize amenities that enrich the passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “The Club BWI is a premier airport lounge that provides comfort and a high-level of service for our customers.”

ALD delivers a tailored lounge experience at an affordable price to all guests regardless of class of ticket purchased, choice of airline or affinity membership. This alternative to members-only lounges also provides additional revenue to airports by retaining current and attracting new airline carriers. To date, ALD offers a lounge experience to more than 20 airlines in nine airports across the U.S.

“BWI served 25.1 million passengers in 2016, a reflection of the record-breaking growth BWI has experienced over the past two years,” said Nancy Knipp, senior vice president of ALD. “The Club BWI is the perfect solution to the airport’s rapid increase in passenger traffic, offering travelers respite from busy terminals and a place to unwind before a long flight.”

The Club BWI is located in Concourse D near gate 10, and operates daily from 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Travelers visiting The Club BWI receive complimentary premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, Wi-Fi, and an array of reading materials. The 2200 sqft lounge provides seating for 50 and is divided into various zones to accommodate the diverse needs of the modern traveler. Guests looking for a quiet place to rest will love the variety of seating options in the Relaxing Zone, while business travelers can catch up on emails at the Productivity Zone’s laptop bar. The Club BWI Zones include:

• Relaxing Zone with comfortable seating and easy access power outlets

• Resting Zone with ability to put your feet up and take a quick break before your flight

• Productivity Zone where you can stay connected with personal or business needs

• Replenish Zone with complimentary food and beverage options

The Club BWI also features photography from local photographer and state judge, W.M. Dunn. Dunn runs the non-profit, BeMore, which provides non-profits with affordable photography services to help strengthen the impact of their missions.

Guests looking for a respite from the airport crowds can visit The Club BWI by purchasing a day pass online or at the lounge for $40. The Club BWI also welcomes members of Priority Pass, LoungeKey and Lounge Club.

ALD’s lounge network includes:

• The Club at CVG, located at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

• The Club at DFW, located at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

• The Club at LAS (Terminal 1) and The Club at LAS (Terminal 3), both located at McCarran International Airport

• The Club at SJC, located at Mineta San José International Airport

• The Club at ATL, located at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

• The Club at PHX, located at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

• The Club at SEA (Concourse A) and The Club at SEA (South Satellite), both located at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

• The Club at MCO (Airside 4) and The Club MCO (Airside 1), both located at Orlando International Airport

• The Lounge (Concourse C) and The Club (Terminal E), both located at Boston Logan International Airport

• The Club BWI, located at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

• Aspire, the Lounge and Spa at LHR T5 and Club Aspire at T3, both located at London Heathrow Airport

For more information, visit: http://www.theclubairportlounges.com.

