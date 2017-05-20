Naval Academy announces Color Company

The academy’s annual Color Parade, honors the fall and spring color companies and will be held on Worden Field, Thursday, May 25, at 11 a.m. The parade is free and open to the public, however seating is limited to the families of the Class of 2017.

Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and Director of Naval Intelligence Vice Adm. Jan Tighe, U.S. Navy; Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Jr., U.S. Navy; and Commandant of Midshipmen Col. Stephen E. Liszewski, U.S. Marine Corps, will review the parade.

The Color Parade is the oldest parade at the U.S. Naval Academy, a tradition which began in 1867. Midshipmen anticipate this parade as their last full dress parade while at the academy. The highlight of the Color Parade is the formal presentation of the color company pennant to the company that has excelled in academics, athletics and professional accomplishments.

The midshipmen of 19th Company have earned the honor of being designated as the spring color company. The midshipmen of the 9th Company earned the honor of being designated the fall color company.

Midshipman 1st Class Jake Martin of Beverly Hills, Mich., is the 19th company commander. He will be commissioned as a Marine Corps second lieutenant. Martin will receive the Stewart Wight Hannah Memorial Trophy. The silver bowl will be displayed in Bancroft Hall throughout the year and is inscribed with the spring semester color company number and the name of the new Color Company commander.

A color honoree is selected by the winning spring semester company commander. Martin has selected his mother, Kelly Martin, also of Beverly Hills, Mich., as the 2017 color honoree. The color honoree assists in the presentation of the color company pennant.

Midshipman 1st Class Kevin Saxton of the 9th Company, from Wyoming, Mich. served as the fall semester color company commander. At graduation, he’ll be commissioned as a Marine Corps second lieutenant. Saxton will receive the Forrestal Award, an engraved silver tray presented in honor of the nation’s first Secretary of Defense, James V. Forrestal, donated by the late Charles P. McCormick.

For more information about May events at the Naval Academy, visit http://www.usna.edu/CommissioningWeek/. For more information about the Naval Academy please visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page.

