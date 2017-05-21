Music, The Journey of Life with Award-winning Pianist Sungpil Kim – May 26 in Annapolis

On Friday, May 26, at 8 pm, classical pianist Sungpil Kim will perform “The Journey of Life: Music that Rescues Us,” a concert showcasing a piano sonata by Schubert, Tenebrae by Michael Hersch and Liszt’s Benediction (The Blessing of God in Solitude). Kim will add commentary on specific life events and turning points of the composers, events that could very well be our own stories. Rising artist Kim has performed with the Moscow Symphony, across the U.S., in the U.K., and in his native South Korea. This 4th Friday concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts or call 410-266-8044 Monday – Thursday.