Music, The Journey of Life with Award-winning Pianist Sungpil Kim – May 26 in Annapolis

Award-winning pianist Sungpil Kim offers a program “The Journey of Life: Music that Rescues Us” with compositions by Franz Liszt, Franz Schubert, and contemporary composer Michael Hersch. Commentary is provided on life turning events of the composers. The concert is May 26, 8PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, 333 Dubois Road. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Photo credit: Courtesy of Sungpil Kim
On Friday, May 26, at 8 pm, classical pianist Sungpil Kim will perform “The Journey of Life: Music that Rescues Us,” a concert showcasing a piano sonata by Schubert, Tenebrae by Michael Hersch and Liszt’s Benediction (The Blessing of God in Solitude). Kim will add commentary on specific life events and turning points of the composers, events that could very well be our own stories. Rising artist Kim has performed with the Moscow Symphony, across the U.S., in the U.K., and in his native South Korea. This 4th Friday concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts or call 410-266-8044 Monday – Thursday.
Tenebrae is the work of Michael Hersch, a contemporary American composer. This piece is followed by Franz Liszt’s Benediction de Dieu dans la solitude, S. 173/3 (the Blessing of God in Solitude). The concert closes with a major piece by Franz Schubert, Piano Sonata No. 21 in B-flat Major, D. 960, written in the last period of the composer’s life.
A prodigy of piano, Sungpil Kim won top prizes in six national competitions in Seoul during his first year of piano study including a grand prize at age 12. He performed with the Moscow Symphony Orchestra in 2016 followed by a recital at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. He is a guest artist and faculty member at the Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy and has appeared as soloist with the Manchester Camerata in England, appeared on the Yamaha Rising Artists Series in Seoul and performed with the Changwon Philharmonic Orchestra in South Korea. In 2015 he was heard by thousands in the New York metropolitan area live on WWFM. He has won prizes in international competitions as a Young Artist in Colorado, in a Manchester England International Piano Competition and in an International Music Competition in Tongyeong, Korea.
The 4th
Friday series is the inspiration of concert pianist Brian Ganz, who serves as Artistic Director and periodic performer. All concerts are offered at 8PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA). Individual tickets are $15, and a Friday Five Pack can be obtained at the door for $60 ($12 per ticket). The next concert is June 23 and will feature pianist Stef Scaggiari. See www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts
for future programming.
