Mom, two teens charged after fight outside Cromwell Elementary School

On May 18, 2017 Officers responded to an address in Glen Burnie in reference to an assault that occurred after school hours near Cromwell Elementary School. Officers learned that two juvenile females agreed to meet at that location to fight. The fight was recorded and subsequently uploaded on various social media outlets. On the video, one of the juveniles’ mothers can be seen instigating the fight, as well as kicking the other juvenile in the head. A report was filed and the case as immediately turned over to the Northern District Detective Unit.

Yesterday, May 19, 2017 detectives identified and charged two juveniles as well as the mother. Additional charges against another/other party(ies) are still being investigated and updates will be provided as they present. It should be noted that the fight was not affiliated with any after school activities or school sanctioned events. As always we would like to thank the public for their diligence in monitoring social media and bringing criminal activity to our attention. There is no further information at this time.

Charged:

Delores Arlene Klemkowski

43-year-old, 200 block of Pontiac Ave. Baltimore City

2 Counts of 1st Degree Assault

1 Count of 2nd Degree Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Affray

Two female juveniles NFI

Both charged with the following;

2nd Degree Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Affray

Source : AACOPD

